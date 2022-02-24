DC Police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run

The Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in the deadly hit-and-run that took place Wednesday night in Northeast.

Police say 59-year-old Glen Grier, of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence. Grier struck a pedestrian crossing the street with his Toyota Camry in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road.

Initially, police say Gier fled the scene, however, he returned a short time later and was arrested by responding officers.

Upon arrival, D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services found the victim unresponsive. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by a doctor and was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are still investigating the incident.