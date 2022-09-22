Expand / Collapse search

DC monkeypox clinics to become walk-up only, no longer require pre-registration

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C.'s three monkeypox vaccination clinics will transition to walk-up only and eligible individuals will no longer need to pre-register, DC Health announced Thursday.

The clinics will begin walk-up services on Friday. Individuals can visit any of the three clinics for their first or second dose of the monkeypox vaccine.

Those who received their first dose through a pre-registered appointment will receive guidance via email on obtaining their second vaccination dose. Beginning September 23, those receiving their first dose of the monkeypox vaccine will receive a written reminder on when to return for their second dose. 

Vaccination doses will be subject to availability at each of the three clinics. 

DC Health Monkeypox Clinic Locations:  

- 1900 I St NW, 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Sunday – Friday

- 7530 Georgia Ave NW, 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m Sunday – Friday

- 3640 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m Monday – Saturday

Those eligible for the monkeypox vaccine include District residents, individuals who work in the District, students enrolled at District universities/colleges and persons affiliated with DC Health Programs that receive health care services in DC, and 18 years of age or older, who meet one of the following criteria: 

- All people, of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks, including those currently considered highest risk: gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, transgender men, and transgender women; or 

- Men who have sex with men who are non-monogamous (pre-exposure prophylaxis); or 

- Sex workers (of any sexual orientation or gender); or 

- Staff (of any sexual orientation or gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs). 

People of any sexual orientation or gender who:  

- Are living with HIV/AIDS or have been diagnosed with any sexually transmitted infection in the past three months. 

For more information about monkeypox or case data for the District, click here.