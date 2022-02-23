DC Mayor Muriel Bowser commits to DC Democratic Mayoral Debate held by FOX 5 DC, Georgetown University

The stage is now set for the live, commercial-free D.C. Democratic Mayoral Debate as current DC Mayor Muriel Bowser confirms she will participate.

Council member Robert White Jr. and council member Trayon White accepted our invite earlier this year. Mayor Bowser has now also accepted our invite as of Tuesday. The three of them qualify for this debate.

FOX 5 DC is partnering with Georgetown University and its Institute of Politics and Public Service to bring you the live, commercial-free D.C. Democratic Mayoral Debate.

It will all take place in front of a live audience at the historic Gaston Hall on Georgetown’s campus June 1 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The event will be moderated by Fox5’s Morning Anchor Jeannette Reyes, FOX 5 On the Hill anchor Tom Fitzgerald and GU Politics Executive Director Mo Elleithee.

The D.C. Mayoral Debate will be LIVE on both Fox5DC and Fox5Plus as well as on FOX5DDC.COM. The debate is open to the public, but attendees will have to register ahead of time. You can register here.

