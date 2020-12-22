DC Mayor Muriel Bowser appoints new police chief

The nation’s capital has a new police chief.

D.C. was left stunned last month when Chief Pete Newsham announced that he’d be leaving for a post in Prince William County.

Mayor Muriel Bowser's office confirmed on Tuesday that she has selected veteran officer and D.C. native Robert Contee III.

Contee has been on the force for over three decades.

He joins the department in the wake of a summer of turbulence and unrest.

Bowser has consistently maintained support for the police, but Newsham and the council were sometimes at odds over the funding issues raised by protesters and anti-police-brutality activists.

Contee's appointment is expected to be announced a news conference late this morning.

