DC mayor broadens mask order; health officials concerned about uptick in COVID-19 cases among young people

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says a general mask order in the nation’s capital will be expanded to anyone venturing outside.

The newly expanded order was announced after D.C. Health Director Laquandra Nesbitt reviewed a concerning rise in the number of cases among young people, and the mayor noted that officials are concerned about the behavior exhibited in some restaurants.

Coronavirus case totals and deaths in the DMV

“In most cases, if you’re outside of your house, you should have a mask on. So if you’re waiting for your bus, you must have a mask on. If you’re order food at a restaurant, you must have on a mask. If you’re sitting in a cubical in an open office, you must have on a mask,” the mayor said.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Bowser noted that while the language in the order will have elements related to enforcement, she did not specify what the penalty might be.

Advertisement

In addition to the mask order, the District will clamp down on restaurants and other dining establishments that fail to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

READ MORE: DC’s proposed ad tax tabled, could be nixed

So far, she said, two $1,000 fines were issued, and 15 other cases will be decided by Wednesday night.

Going forward, fines will be issued on the spot, the mayor said.

The rise in cases among young people is familiar – both Maryland and Virginia have already identified that trend in their cases.

According to Nesbitt, 66 percent of the COVID-19 cases they’ve confirmed in the District have been among people under 40 since July 1.

The number is in stark contrast to the cases confirmed before July 1, when only 41 percent of the cases were among people under 40.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE