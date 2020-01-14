DC homicide detectives called to the scene of stabbing outside of church soup kitchen

article

D.C. homicide detectives have been called to the scene of a stabbing outside of a church soup kitchen on Virginia Avenue, Northwest on Tuesday.

Police say they have one person in custody after the incident outside of the Western Presbyterian Church in the District's Foggy Bottom neighborhood.

They say the victim is neither conscious, nor breathing.

They have not identified the victim.

This is a breaking news update - we'll have additional details as they become available.