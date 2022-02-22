DC high-rise apartment fire leaves 2 hurt; dozens evacuated after smoke and flames fill building

At least two residents are being evaluated after an early morning fire in a D.C. apartment building.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. in an eight story building in the 300 block G Street in the Southwest. Investigators believe the fire started on a third floor apartment.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says dozens of occupants were evacuated from the building. Alnwick says that after the fire was contained some residents were told by firefighters to shelter in place in their units and use towels to keep smoke from coming inside.

A warming bus was provided for residents that were displaced by the smoke and flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.