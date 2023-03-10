DC Health Link data breach: 170,000 users potentially affected

Members of the House and Senate were informed Wednesday that hackers may have gained access to their sensitive personal data through the breach of DC Health Link.

DC Health Link confirmed to FOX 5 that data for some DC Health Link customers was exposed on a public forum.

"We have initiated a comprehensive investigation and are working with forensic investigators and law enforcement. Concurrently, we are taking action to ensure the security and privacy of our users’ personal information," said DC Health Link representative Adam Hudson in a statement to FOX 5. "We are in the process of notifying impacted customers and will provide identity and credit monitoring services."

A broker on an online crime forum claimed to have records on 170,000 DC Health Link customers and was offering them for sale for an unspecified amount. The broker claimed they were stolen Monday. The broker told the Associated Press that they were acting on behalf of the seller, who they identified as "thekilob."

Stolen data posted on the forum included Social Security numbers, addresses, names of employers, phone numbers, emails and addresses.

In an emailed statement, Rep. Joe Morelle of New York said House leadership was informed by Capitol Police that DC Health Link "suffered an extraordinarily large data breach of enrollee information" that posed a "great risk" to members, employees and their family members. "At this time the cause, size, and scope of the data breach impacting the DC Health Link still needs to be determined by the FBI," Morelle said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

