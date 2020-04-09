DC grocery store shoppers must wear face masks; farmers markets need waiver to operate, Mayor Bowser says

Shoppers in D.C. grocery stores will need to wear face masks according to a new order by Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Bowser made the announcement at a press conference Thursday morning. FOX 5's Paul Wagner said the mayor expects stores to enforce the order and said workers are also expected to wear masks if feasible.

Grocery stores will need to limit the number of shoppers and will need to have social distancing and disinfection protocols in place.

Bowser also said the city will only allow farmers markets to operate during the coronavirus health emergency if operators submit and get approved a COVID-19 waiver request.

Farmers markets must limit the number of people allowed in and can only sell food, soap, hand sanitizer and non-medical face masks.

