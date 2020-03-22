DC firefighters rescued two people from a burning apartment. The tenants said they had coronavirus

article

D.C. firefighters' latest brush with COVID-19 occurred Saturday night, when firefighters battled a fire that broke out in an apartment in the 1300 block of W Street NW.

Two people who lived in the apartment later told firefighters they had tested positive for coronavirus.

The rescue underscores the lengths firefighters, nurses and other front-line emergency responders are taking to protect District residents, even if it comes at the expense of their personal health.

Of the four D.C. firefighters who have tested positive for coronavirus this week, two are now in the hospital. Another 138 firefighters are in self-quarantine.

The fourth confirmed case, which D.C. Fire & EMS disclosed Saturday night, works at Engine Co. 3 in Northwest.

Officials say she worked with the first D.C. firefighter to test positive, and has been under quarantine at home since Monday. She is recovering well, officials say.

The firefighters who responded to the W Street fire on Saturday say they kept their distance from the sick tenants. They then separated themselves from other first responders who did not enter the apartment.

It's unclear what precautions were taken after that. Fox 5 has reached out to D.C. Fire & EMS for comment.

D.C. Fire Chief Gregory Dean says he plans to host a video town hall with the firefighters' union Monday to address safety concerns.

Elsewhere, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham says he is looking for an alternate workplace for the department's homicide unit after one of its detectives tested positive for coronavirus.

