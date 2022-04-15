DC Dognapping: 7 suspects arrested after missing dog found in Northeast home; 1 dog still missing

Pablo the Australian Shepherd was recovered from a residence in Northeast, D.C. Thursday night, and his owners tell FOX 5 they are so relieved to have him back in their care.

"We are so much better than we have been for the past 24 hours," says Abby Sevcik. "We have Pablo back in our care, eating a bunch of food and running around."

Detectives reunited Pablo with his owners on Thursday night after finding the dog at a house in the 1200 block of 18th Place Northeast. Authorities say seven suspects related to the case were arrested at the house, including four adults and three juveniles. The search is still on for a French Bulldog, named Bruno, who police say was also stolen at gunpoint from his owners in Northwest on Wednesday afternoon.

MPD says both dogs were stolen as part of crime spree that happened over the course of an hour Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say at approximately 3:45 p.m., several armed suspects approached a victim in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest, and demanded they hand over their dog and belongings. One of the suspects flashed a gun, police say, before the group fled with a 1-year-old male French Bulldog named "Bruno."

Bruno was last seen wearing a black collar and a black leash.

About 45 minutes later, officers responded to the 2000 block of 8th Street, Northwest for the report of an armed robbery. Police say the same armed suspects took a cell phone and nabbed Pablo as well.

Authorities say about 10 minutes after Pablo was stolen, the suspects allegedly shot two adult men in the 2100 block of 4th Street, Northeast. Investigators say shortly after the shooting, the suspects committed an armed robbery in the 1300 block of 2nd Street, Northeast before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the seven people arrested in connection with the thefts were charged with receiving stolen property. They range in age from 31-years-old to 14-years-old. Police say one of the suspects, a 15-year-old from Maryland, was also connected to three carjackings that happened in D.C. on Tuesday.

The investigation into the crime spree is still ongoing, and police say more charges could be filed in the case.

Police are advising people to not take action if they see Bruno. Instead, call 202-727-9099.