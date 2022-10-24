DC deputy director of policy fired

The District's deputy director of policy and legislative affairs has been fired, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Mayor Bowser's press secretary told FOX 5 the firing was due to contracting issues and the case has been referred to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability.

Bryan Hum

The mayor told FOX 5 that Bryan Hum secured employment — related to a contract that the council voted on regarding healthcare — that may have been a conflict of interest.

"Employees can of course move on, but they have to recuse themselves from any actions involving a future employer," Bowser said.

Prior to joining the Bowser Administration, Hum worked as a senior policy associate with The ERISA Industry Committee.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.