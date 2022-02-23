DC Democratic Mayoral Debate hosted by FOX 5 DC and Georgetown University

FOX 5 DC has partnered with Georgetown University and its Institute of Politics and Public Service to bring you the live, commercial-free D.C. Democratic Mayoral Debate.

Current D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed she would participate just days before the debate, while councilmember Robert White Jr. and councilmember Trayon White accepted our invite earlier this year. The three of them qualify for this debate.

It will all take place in front of a live audience at the historic Gaston Hall on Georgetown’s campus June 1 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The event will be moderated by Fox5’s Morning Anchor Jeannette Reyes, FOX 5 On the Hill anchor Tom Fitzgerald and GU Politics Executive Director Mo Elleithee.

The D.C. Mayoral Debate will be LIVE on both Fox5DC and Fox5Plus as well as on FOX5DDC.COM. The debate is open to the public, but attendees will have to register ahead of time. You can register here.

