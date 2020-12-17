DC Councilmember Mary Cheh's car stolen in Northwest

A DC Councilmember's vehicle was stolen Thursday after it was left running in Northwest.

DC Councilmember Mary Cheh says she had stopped at a neighborhood bakery when her car was stolen.

Police say the incident happened in the 4300 block of Connecticut Ave. NW at around 12:40 p.m.

In a surveillance video obtained by FOX 5, you can see a car thief hop out of a Mercedes and into Cheh's Subaru Outback.

Cheh says no one was harmed during the incident and police are currently searching for her car.

She released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

"Earlier today, I stopped by my neighborhood bakery for what I thought would just be a moment, and my car was stolen. No one was harmed and MPD is in search of my vehicle. These things can happen in an instant, they are crimes of opportunity, so I urge everyone to stay alert and take precautions—like double-checking that your car is locked, never leave it running, and using anti-theft devices. I’d like to thank the very kind gentleman who found my phone (apparently it was tossed from the car) and waited outside for over an hour in order for it to be recovered by MPD."

FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports car thefts in the District are up by about 50 percent over last year. Meanwhile, carjackings in D.C. are up over 100 percent. She will have more on this story tonight on FOX 5 at 10 and 11 p.m.

