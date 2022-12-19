DC correctional officer charged with embezzlement after lavish trip to NYC

A D.C. correctional officer is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the labor union and spending it on a lavish New York trip.

The Department of Justice charged Andra Parker Monday with wire fraud after an FBI investigation revealed Mr. Parker embezzled the funds while serving as chairman of the D.C. Department of Corrections Labor Committee between June 2018 and May 2019.

Charging documents disclosed Parker spent $7,000 on a trip to New York, where he doled out over $4,000 on a Times Square Hotel, $370,000 on tickets to a Knicks game, and $616 on tickets to see the play "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical."

The FBI arrested Parker Monday morning.