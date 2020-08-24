DC adds Delaware back to list of 'high-risk' states
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. has added Delaware back to its list of 'high-risk' states as a precaution aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The addition will now require anyone coming into the District from Delaware, who was traveling for non-essential activities, to self-quarantine for 14 days – until at least September 7.
Anyone arriving in the District for essential travel is required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.
Hawaii and South Dakota were also added to the list on Monday. Travel to and from Maryland and Virginia is exempt from the Order.
High-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine:
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Nebraska
Nevada
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Wisconsin
