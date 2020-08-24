DC adds Delaware back to list of 'high-risk' states

Washington, D.C. has added Delaware back to its list of 'high-risk' states as a precaution aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The addition will now require anyone coming into the District from Delaware, who was traveling for non-essential activities, to self-quarantine for 14 days – until at least September 7.

Anyone arriving in the District for essential travel is required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Hawaii and South Dakota were also added to the list on Monday. Travel to and from Maryland and Virginia is exempt from the Order.

High-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

