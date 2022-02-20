Expand / Collapse search

Daytona 500: Everything to know about Sunday’s race on FOX

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The 2022 Daytona 500 kicks off on Sunday with 40 drivers competing in the 64th running of the Great American Race.

The Daytona 500, essentially NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl, has been sold out for about a month with an expected crowd Sunday of more than 120,000. The 500 is the official kickoff, though NASCAR opened two weeks prior to "The Great American Race" with a star-studded, experimental exhibition inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will start from the pole and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman will join him on the front row. The two Chevrolet drivers locked down the position in Wednesday night time trials. You can see the full starting lineup below. 

Chevrolet got its first win at Daytona Saturday when Austin Hill won the Xfinity Series opener. Ford had won two Daytona 500 qualifying races and Friday night's Truck Series opener, won by Zane Smith in his first race for Front Row Motorsports.

The Ford camp has its strategy figured out for Sunday, when all its drivers are expected to work together to ensure a blue oval makes it to victory lane. That’s proven to be the most effective approach among the manufacturers, but it’s more important than ever this year as Sunday marks the debut of NASCAR’s Next Gen car.

How to watch the 2022 Daytona 500 on Sunday

Coverage of the Daytona 500 begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 20 on FOX. The race starts at 2:30 p.m.

You can tune into the race through FOX's streaming platforms: FOX Sports and FOX NOW.

You can also try Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, and DIRECTVstream. Some may require you to sign up for a free trial.

Daytona starting lineup 2022

Here are the 40 drivers competing in the 2022 Daytona 500, in order of starting position:

No. 5 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
DRIVER: Kyle Larson

No. 48 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
DRIVER: Alex Bowman

No. 6 Ford, RFK Racing
DRIVER: Brad Keselowski

No. 17 Ford, Roush Fenway Racing
DRIVER: Chris Buescher

No. 2 Ford, Team Penske
DRIVER: Austin Cindric

No. 34 Ford, Front Row Motorsports
DRIVER: Michael McDowell

No. 12 Ford, Team Penske
DRIVER: Ryan Blaney

No. 21 Ford, Wood Brother
DRIVER: Harrison Burton

No. 14 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
DRIVER: Chase Briscoe

No. 18 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
DRIVER: Kyle Busch

No. 9 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
DRIVER: Chase Elliott

No. 20 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
DRIVER: Christopher Bell

No. 43 Chevrolet, Petty GMS Motorsports
DRIVER: Erik Jones

No. 19 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
DRIVER: Martin Truex Jr.

No. 8 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing
DRIVER: Tyler Reddick

No. 23 Toyota, 23XI Racing
DRIVER: Bubba Wallace

No. 45 Toyota, 23XI Racing
DRIVER: Kurt Busch

No. 47 Chevrolet, JTG Daugherty Racing
DRIVER: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

No. 1 Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing
DRIVER: Ross Chastain

No. 22 Ford, Team Penske
DRIVER: Joey Logano

No. 99 Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing
DRIVER: Daniel Suarez

No. 4 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
DRIVER: Kevin Harvick

No. 24 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
DRIVER: William Byron

No. 7 Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports
DRIVER: Corey LaJoie

No. 31 Chevrolet, Kaulig Racing
DRIVER: Justin Haley

No. 42 Chevrolet, Petty GMS Racing
DRIVER: Ty Dillon

No. 77 Chevrolet, Spire Sports
DRIVER: Landon Cassill

No. 44 Chevrolet, NY Racing
DRIVER: Greg Biffle

No. 38 Ford, Front Row Motorsports
DRIVER: Todd Gilliland

No. 11 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
DRIVER: Denny Hamlin

No. 41 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
DRIVER: Cole Custer

No. 51 Chevrolet, Rick Ware Racing
DRIVER: Cody Ware

No. 16 Chevrolet, Kaulig Racing
DRIVER: Daniel Hemric

No. 15 Ford, Rick Ware Racing
DRIVER: David Ragan

No. 50 Chevrolet, The Money Team Racing
DRIVER: Kaz Grala

No. 3 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing
DRIVER: Austin Dillon

No. 78 Ford, Live Fast Motorsports
DRIVER: B.J. McLeod

No. 10 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
DRIVER: Aric Almirola

No. 62 Chevrolet, Beard Motorsports
DRIVER: Noah Gragson

No. 27 Ford, Team Hezeberg
DRIVER: Jacques Villeneuve

NASCAR’s new Next Gen car

Meanwhile, Larson will lead the field to green Sunday in the debut of NASCAR's new Next Gen car. The new car was a collaborative project between NASCAR and its stakeholders and the car is designed to cut costs, help smaller teams close the gap on the big guys, make it cost capable for new ownership to enter the sport and give the manufacturers greater brand identity.

NASCAR's Next Gen Mustang: A look at new car and future of racing

Ford Performance Program Engineer Richard Johns talks about NASCAR's Next Gen Mustang and the future of race cars in the sport.

The pandemic delayed the car a year and the Next Gen didn’t see racing action until the Coliseum, where it ran just fine. The car held up well in car-to-car contact — "we can bump and bang," Clash winner Logano declared — but it's still a wildcard.

NASCAR held an industry crisis meeting in Nashville in December to hash out driver concerns about performance, and many of those same drivers now sit on a seven-person board of directors of a "Driver Advisory Council" announced last week.

The council gives the drivers an organized voice to push for tweaks or change.

"Communication from drivers to other stakeholders in our industry has been a challenge for years. This will most definitely help clarify feedback from drivers," said Logano, a board member. "Safety, fan experience and a great on-track product are just some of the goals."

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed. 