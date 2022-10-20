Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors plan to rest case Thursday

Prosecutors on Thursday, Oct. 20 plan to rest their cast in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

The state called nine witnesses Wednesday, and most of the testimony focused on the red SUV.

Brooks expected to call witnesses Thursday

Jury instructions were read to the jury shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The judge ordered court to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, and she said she would decide in the morning whether Detective Casey, who previously testified, could be recalled by the state for further questioning.

That would be the state's last witness.

Darrell Brooks in court on Oct. 19

Opper also indicated she would have a motion Wednesday morning.

Brooks noted he had completed the requested order of his witnesses. He said he organized the witnesses by threes, guessing the first three would be Thursday morning, the next three Thursday afternoon/evening, the next three Friday morning and the next three Friday afternoon/evening.

As of Wednesday evening, Brooks stated he was not sure whether he would be testifying himself.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.