Darrell Brooks trial: FBI interview of Brooks; defendant removed from court

Witness testimony resumed Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. At least one more day of state witnesses is expected before prosecutors plan to rest their case.

Detective Jay Carpenter

First to take the stand on Tuesday was Detective Jay Carpenter. The state proceeded to play an audio recording of Brooks speaking with Carpenter with two FBI agents at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

During the audio interview played in court, Brooks had light chatter with the FBI – talk that included Brooks' children, where he went to high school, and even Brooks mentioning this is the first time he's ever talked with anyone from the FBI. After the audio files were played for the jury, more video clips of the FBI interview were also presented as evidence.

Following the playing of those audio files, the state questioned the detective – and also played video files of the interview. Carpenter said he initially did not mention the Christmas parade because he was trying to gauge Brooks' credibility – he was being careful not to give away too much information and see how he reacts to things as a way to see if he is being truthful.

Darrell Brooks

At one point during the video interview, the detective indicated he was trying to understand how Brooks got to Waukesha. Brooks indicated he used a friend's car. A short time later, the detective stepped out of the room – and left Brooks alone.

When Carpenter returned to the room, Brooks asked, "I’m willing to listen, Carpenter. You’ve been straight with me. I just want to know what am I looking at, so I can let my girls know."

Juan Marquez, witness for the defense

Juan Marquez, a witness for the defense, was then called out of order to testify – with an interpreter.

Marquez testified that he was marching in the Waukesha Christmas parade and at some point he felt something hit his leg. When Marquez was asked by Brooks if he remembered what that was, Marquez said, "A vehicle."

Juan Marquez

Marquez told the court he could not remember what color the truck was – that struck him on the parade route.

Brooks questioned Marquez – asking if it was fair to say he did not remember anything at that time. Marquez replied, "No."

Brooks tossed from court

At roughly 10:20 a.m., the judge abruptly sent the jury out of the courtroom because Brooks was mumbling comments that could be heard – and were being disruptive of the court process. Judge Dorow then indicated court would proceed after a brief break – and Brooks would be required to stay in an adjacent courtroom.

Court resumed at 10:36 a.m. but was again put into recess because it appeared Brooks wanted to return to the courtroom. Around 11 a.m., court returned once again – and Brooks was indeed present.

The state then resumed its direct examination of Detective Jay Carpenter and played more of the FBI interview with Brooks.

Shortly after noon, the interrogation videos with the FBI advanced to the point where investigators started hinting to Brooks why he was being questioned – and digging to find out why.

Monday recap

On Monday, prosecutors focused on Brooks' arrest after the Christmas parade attack, calling nine witnesses.

One officer fired shots at the Ford Escape. A short time later, they found it abandoned in a driveway a couple of blocks south of the parade route. Police soon received tips that a man matching the driver's description was going door-to-door in a pair of Waukesha neighborhoods asking to use the phone.

A Big Bend police officer found Brooks standing on a neighbors front porch.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.