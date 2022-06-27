Daniel Snyder refusing to accept House committee's subpoena

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has so far refused to accept a congressional subpoena.

The House Oversight Committee had intended to speak with him this week after Snyder and his lawyer were unavailable during last week's hearing with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell due to a scheduling conflict.

Snyder is wanted for questioning in regard to the NFL's toxic workplace investigation on the Commanders' workplace.

The committee said Monday they are not willing to give Snyder "special treatment."

In a statement to FOX 5, a spokesperson for the committee said, "Mr. Snyder has so far refused to accept service of the Committee’s subpoena. While the Committee has been, and remains, willing to consider reasonable accommodations requested by witnesses, we will not tolerate attempts to evade service of a duly authorized subpoena or seek special treatment not afforded to other witnesses who testified in this matter. The Committee will not be deterred from obtaining Mr. Snyder’s testimony, and we remain committed to ensuring transparency about the toxic workplace culture at the Washington Commanders and the NFL’s inadequate response."