'Large, dangerous' tornado leaves behind widespread damage in Bucks County

A "large, dangerous" tornado ripped through Bucks County Thursday, leaving behind widespread damage.

The hardest hit was an area off of Metropolitan Drive, according to Bensalem Township Director of Public Safety Fred Harran.

The Faulkner Buick GMC dealership on the 4400 block of East Street Road in Feasterville-Trevose partially collapsed. Photos from the scene showed the caved in roof and cars flipped over in the parking lot.

Merchandise at the Lowe's nearby was tossed around the parking lot and a shed was thrown upside down. The roof of the garden center appeared to have sustained damage.

Residents of two trailer park communities were forced out of their homes due to extensive damage.

Street Road is currently closed from Old Street Road to Old Lincoln Highway in both directions.

There are numerous reports of trees and wires down throughout Bensalem Township. Fire crews are working at numerous locations.

"This was a devastating tornado that came through. There was a lot of structural damage in this area. We brought in additional police personnel and EMS," Harran said Thursday night.

According to officials, five non-life-threatening injuries have been reported.

Bensalem Township officials are working with the Red Cross to assist those who have been affected. Neshaminy Mall is operating as an evacuation center at this time.

This is the third time in the last 15 days severe weather has impacted Bensalem Township.

The severe weather prompted tornado warnings from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. A tornado was also located near Lumberville, Bucks County, according to the National Weather Service.

