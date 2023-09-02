Danelo Cavalcante: Escaped Pa. prisoner spotted on home surveillance camera overnight

A convicted murderer who escaped from custody at a Pennsylvania prison Thursday was captured on video by nearby home surveillance cameras overnight, authorities announced Saturday morning.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was spotted on a camera about 1.5 miles from Chester County Prison early Saturday morning – about a day and a half after he escaped from the prison.

Authorities say he was spotted on the 1800 block of Lenape Road around 12:30 a.m. and was wearing pants, a light colored t-shirt, and white sneakers.

His appearance also remained unchanged, as he was described as having long black curly hair. He was also seen wearing a backpack. He’s been described as a five-feet tall, 120 pounds.

Local police say they also received a report of an attempted burglary around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Ballintree Lane in Pocopson Township.

Residents in the area are being asked to remain indoors and to lock their vehicles as law enforcement conduct a search. Officials said law enforcement, numbering in the hundreds, were out in full force in Pocopson Township looking for the convict.

West Chester University officials canceled all remaining Chester County classes Friday "out of an abundance of caution." Longwood Gardens shuttered their doors Saturday, on the advice of law enforcement as the escapee was sought.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan is also asking neighbors to check their home surveillance cameras and to contact police if they observe anything suspicious.

"Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man. Please remain vigilant in assisting with this search. If you see this individual do not approach him. Call 911 immediately," Ryan said in a statement Saturday morning.

Cavalcante was recently convicted of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in front of her children in 2021. He was sentenced to life in prison late last month.

Authorities say he is also wanted in connection with a 2017 murder in Brazil.

Anyone with information about Cavalcante’s is asked to contact police immediately. Authorities say a $10,000 reward is offered for anyone with information that leads to Cavalcante's capture.