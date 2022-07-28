Dan Snyder testifies remotely before congressional committee Thursday

Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Commanders, testified remotely before a congressional committee Thursday as part of the investigation into the NFL team’s workplace culture.

A Committee spokesperson says Snyder gave a deposition virtually and in private.

In a letter sent last month to Snyder's attorney Karen Patton Seymour, the Committee said it would allow him to testify remotely and would give him access to interviews of witnesses and other information used in prior depositions ahead of his own.

Seymour told the Committee that while he would testify - there is no reason for Snyder to testify under subpoena. She argued in a letter that it is not valid since the committee previously invited Snyder to participate voluntarily.

Seymour sent a letter to committee chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney confirming Snyder would participate virtually Thursday from Israel while on a planned family trip. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified at a hearing held in June.

The committee has the discretion to decide what, if any, information it releases from Snyder's deposition.

Congress launched an investigation into Washington's workplace culture in 2021 after the league declined to release a report of its independent review into the organization. The Commanders were fined $10 million.

The committee has since looked into accusations of pervasive sexual harassment of women who worked for the team by Snyder and other executives.

The committee said Snyder conducted a "shadow investigation" that sought to discredit former employees making accusations of workplace sexual harassment, hired private investigators to intimidate witnesses, and used an overseas lawsuit as a pretext to obtain phone records and emails.

The Associated Press contributed to this report