Damascus domestic double death on Christmas Day

Police say they are investigating a domestic homicide at the 28900 block of Kemptown Road in Damascus where two adults have died.

Montgomery County’s police department tweeted about the homicide investigation around 11:45 this morning. Before that, police were called to the same location for reports of an individual who barricaded themselves inside the building.

Police have cleared this scene since before noon earlier today yet there was still an active presence for most of the day.

Police are saying there are no outstanding suspects and that the scene was all clear before noon.

Neighbors however were able to paint us a better picture of the scene this morning.

Residents were describing dozens of police cruisers flooding the residence all morning long. Some residents claiming they saw up to fifty police cruisers all around the property early Wednesday.

Neighbors are also saying the owners of the home are Deborah and Bruce Tucker, a family who have been in the area for quite some time.

Online records say Deborah Tucker ran several businesses inside including a floral shop and an events space.

This incident is still under investigation.