D.C. Mayor Bowser confirms first 'presumptive' positive coronavirus case
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed the first "presumptive positive" coronavirus case Saturday.
Official testing still needs to be done to confirm the results.
Mayor Bowser will hold a press briefing at 7:30 p.m. with details.
This would be the District's first coronavirus case.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.