D.C. Mayor Bowser confirms first 'presumptive' positive coronavirus case

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed the first "presumptive positive" coronavirus case Saturday.

Official testing still needs to be done to confirm the results.

Mayor Bowser will hold a press briefing at 7:30 p.m. with details.

This would be the District's first coronavirus case.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.