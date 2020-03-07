Expand / Collapse search

D.C. Mayor Bowser confirms first 'presumptive' positive coronavirus case

Updated 18 mins ago
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed the first "presumptive positive" coronavirus case Saturday. 

Official testing still needs to be done to confirm the results.

Mayor Bowser will hold a press briefing at 7:30 p.m. with details. 

This would be the District's first coronavirus case. 

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available. 