Crocs donating shoes to healthcare workers during coronavirus outbreak

Healthcare workers have been working tirelessly on their feet during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. To help make them a bit more comfortable, Crocs is giving each one a free pair of shoes through their new program called “A Free Pair for Healthcare.”

Workers can go to Crocs.com to order their pair that includes free shipping.

"Now and always, we need to take care of each other. Sending love to you, #CrocNation And sending free shoes to our frontline heroes in healthcare," the company tweeted.

Due to high demand, the company can only take a certain amount of requests a day. They reopen for requests starting at noon each day until their daily allotment is filled.

Many companies have been stepping up to help those serving on the frontlines. Allbirds footwear is also providing free shoes for healthcare workers. Starbucks recently announced they would be giving free coffee to first responders and healthcare workers during the fight against COVID-19.

