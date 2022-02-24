Expand / Collapse search

Crews on scene of small plane crash in Perkasie

Published 
Updated 7:00PM
Crews on scene of small plane crash in Hilltown Township

Emergency crews responded Thursday to a small plane crash in a residential neighborhood in Bucks County.

PERKASIE, Pa. - Emergency crews gathered in Perkasie Thursday afternoon after a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood. 

The charred remains of the plane rested near the intersection of Brittany Lane and Victoria Lane around 5 p.m. 

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured or killed. The HIlltown Township Police Department said in a brief update that no homes were impacted.

Doorbell camera captures small plane crash in Perkasie

Doorbell camera from Catherine LaPate captured the moment a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Perkasie, Bucks County.

Catherine LaPate, a nearby neighbor, shared doorbell camera video that captured the fiery crash. The video shows a brief flash, then an inferno that appears to spread across the street. 

Authorities have not said what caused the plane to fall from the sky. 

