Crews on scene of small plane crash in Perkasie

Emergency crews gathered in Perkasie Thursday afternoon after a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood.

The charred remains of the plane rested near the intersection of Brittany Lane and Victoria Lane around 5 p.m.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured or killed. The HIlltown Township Police Department said in a brief update that no homes were impacted.

Catherine LaPate, a nearby neighbor, shared doorbell camera video that captured the fiery crash. The video shows a brief flash, then an inferno that appears to spread across the street.

Authorities have not said what caused the plane to fall from the sky.

