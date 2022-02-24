Crews on scene of small plane crash in Perkasie
PERKASIE, Pa. - Emergency crews gathered in Perkasie Thursday afternoon after a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood.
The charred remains of the plane rested near the intersection of Brittany Lane and Victoria Lane around 5 p.m.
Authorities have not said if anyone was injured or killed. The HIlltown Township Police Department said in a brief update that no homes were impacted.
Catherine LaPate, a nearby neighbor, shared doorbell camera video that captured the fiery crash. The video shows a brief flash, then an inferno that appears to spread across the street.
Authorities have not said what caused the plane to fall from the sky.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- 2 suspected carjackers shot by Lyft driver in West Philadelphia face federal charges
- Suspects charged in Wissinoming corner store robbery turned shootout
- Police: Suspects robbed two people, abducted one of them at gunpoint in Logan
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement