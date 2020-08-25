Crash with multiple serious injuries shuts down Suitland Parkway in DC

article

A serious crash that sent at least five people to the hospital with an array of injuries has shut down Suitland Parkway, Southeast in D.C. on Tuesday morning.

D.C. fire officials who responded to the scene say a van carrying Secret Service graduates had stopped at the scene and were helping the injured when they arrived.

According to officials, two vehicles were involved in the crash, and one was on fire when they responded.

Of those transported from the scene, one suffered what they described as “extreme, life threatening injuries.”

One person was in critical condition and three people were in serious condition.

They have not indicated what led to the crash, nor have they identified any of the people involved.

