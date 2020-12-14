COVID-19 vaccine coming to the District

The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the United States overnight – and it’s expected to be sent to several locations in the District.

READ MORE: Does DC have enough contact tracers? DC Health says yes, GWU tool says no

D.C. officials are hoping to make the first phase of vaccinations part of a public-relations effort – with five members of fire and EMS among the first to publically receive the vaccine later this week.

“Today, we have hope. After a long and tragic nine months, help is finally on the way. The First Five are sending a strong message about the importance of this vaccine to protect them, their families and loved ones, their patients and coworkers, and our entire city,” said Mayor Bowser. “Our frontline health care workers and emergency responders have led our community through this pandemic with courage and compassion, and now we are proud to deliver this vaccine to them. Finally, we can work together to end this pandemic. While we must stay vigilant during this nationwide surge in cases, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter.”

READ MORE: DC community mask audit shows most wear masks but not all wear correctly

Kaiser Permanente will administer the vaccine to the fire and EMS members this week.

Advertisement

The facility is expected to receive its initial doses midweek.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

D.C.’s “First Five” include acting Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly and Dr. Robert Holman, the Department’s Medical Director, along with Lieutenants Joseph Papariello and Keishea Jackson and firefighter/EMT Julio Quinteros .

Six sites in the District have been selected to receive the city’s allotment of nearly 7,000 vaccine doses, including:

- Children’s National Hospital

- George Washington University Hospital

- Howard University Hospital, Kaiser Permanente

- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital

- MedStar Washington Hospital Center

- Howard University Hospital

- George Washington University Hospital