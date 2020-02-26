Coronavirus case in Solano Co. treated at UC Davis; memo suggests CDC testing delay

The first U.S. novel coronavirus case of unknown origin has been confirmed in Solano County and is being treated in Sacramento County, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The patient being treated at UC Davis Medical Center is the first possible COVID-19 case of person-to-person transmission in the U.S. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) confirmed that the patient is a resident of Solano County.

Authorities said the person had not recently traveled to a foreign county or had any close contact with someone who had the virus.

Travis Air Force Base in Solano County accepted travelers from China and the Japanese cruise ship for quarantine, but this is the first case of community transmission.

It's the 15th case that was tested positive in the U.S.

2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on texture, partial graphic. (AP Images)

CDC is not releasing the person's identity for privacy reasons.

An internal email from UC Davis circulating on social media says the patient was transferred from another Northern California hospital on Wednesday Feb. 19.

"Upon admission, our team asked public health officials if this case could be COVID-19," the letter says. UC Davis requested COVID-19 testing from CDC since neither Sacramento County nor CDPH are providing coronavirus testing at this time. The letter continues to explain that the patient did not meet existing CDC criteria for the test, which was not immediately administered.

According to the memo, the patient was tested on Sunday and CDC confirmed that test was positive on Wednesday.

The UC Davis email, first reported by Davis Enterprise, is signed by health officials at UC Davis including the vice chancellor of Human Health Sciences.

KTVU has reached out to the CDC and UC Davis about the memo but has not heard back.

UC Davis letter circulating on social media

According to the CDPH, while the health risk from the virus to the general public remains low, the state is working to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Scientists have already begun the process of contact tracing to determine how the patient might have become infected.

Experts on a panel at UC Berkeley say that right now, not much is known about how long the virus can exist outside the human body. There are cases of transmission through airborne particles. Screening people who don't show symptoms is difficult.

"The problem at this moment is people are not sick, but are carriers, so there's almost no way to see which one is really infected," Fenyang Liu, UC Berkeley professor of public health said. "[It may be] almost impossible to stop transmission but we can do much better in quarantining or containing the virus."

People we spoke to in Vallejo were alarmed.

"I would like to know if there's anyone diagnosed with the disease living in my town. That is very concerning. Very serious. And I know it's been predicted that it's going to spread worldwide," said Martha Morales in Vallejo.

"I find it alarming. I mean, it just confirms that it's here and it's something we have to prepare for and get ready for. It's here," said Darnell Jones of Vallejo. "We can't run from it. Only thing we can do is prepare."

