Confrontation leads to stabbing inside Montgomery County deli

A suspect is in custody accused of stabbing someone inside a deli in Wheaton, according to police.

Montgomery County Police say officers responded to the stabbing at a deli along the 2300 block of University Boulevard around 12:38 p.m. Thursday.

According to a preliminary investigation, the stabbing happened after a confrontation between the suspect and victim. Police did not say what sparked the confrontation.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials have not provided an update on the victim's condition.

Police say the suspect is now in custody, but officials have yet to reveal any information about the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.