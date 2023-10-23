Community mourns Montgomery County student killed in Israel-Hamas war

The Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a Rockville native who was killed in the Israel-Hamas war.

Omer Balva, a 22-year-old Israeli-American dual citizen from Rockville , was home about two weeks ago when the Israeli Defense Forces called him.

"He wanted to fight for his country," his friend since kindergarten, Talia Shemony told FOX 5.

The young reserve staff sergeant was killed on Friday by an anti-missile fire close to the Northern border near Lebanon, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

"Yesterday, SSGT (res.) Omer Balva, a reservist in the Artillery Corps, was killed by anti-tank missile fire adjacent to the northern border. The IDF will not stand by as its soldiers and civilians are attacked," the IDF wrote.

"My brother barged in my room and screaming, ‘Omer is dead! Omer is dead!" said Talia Shemony.

Shemony says Balva lost his life fighting for the country he loved.

"I just know that what Omer did was the biggest act of bravery that anyone I know has ever done," she said. "His dad said they tried to convince him over and over again not to go back but he said he had to do it."

The two attended Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School together.

"He cares so deeply for everyone around him," he said.

Rabbi Mitchel Malkus, the head of the Jewish Day School says this loss is devastating.

"He was a real presence in our school community, He was involved in the theater program, he played on the varsity soccer team and he was a great singer."

Singing was something Shemony says they enjoyed doing since they were kids.

In an old picture she shared with FOX 5, you can see the two children smiling. Shemony says the photo was taken while they were singing the Israeli national anthem.

"So, you can see that even from a young age it was something that was important to him," she said.

Shemony wants the community to remember her dear friend as a kind human who lit up every room he walked in.

"He’s a hero to us, to our community, to Israel and that he will never ever be forgotten," says Shemony.

Full Statement from Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School :

"To learn of the killing of Omer Balva ’19, who was proudly serving in the Israeli Defense Forces having been recently called up for reserve duty. Omer was a beloved student who attended our school from age seven through to his high school graduation. He was an unabashed advocate for the State of Israel. He is a hero to the State of Israel, the Jewish people, and the school. We mourn his loss."

- Rabbi Mitchel Malkus, Head of the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School