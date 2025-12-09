Expand / Collapse search

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels holds holiday bike giveaway Tuesday in DC

Updated  December 9, 2025 9:04am EST
WASHINGTON - Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is spreading holiday cheer by donating 100 bikes and helmets to children Tuesday in the District.

What we know:

The giveaway, held in partnership with Raising Cane’s, will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington. 

The event will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Union Station’s East Hall. The star is expected to arrive around 4:30 p.m.

The quarterback also plans to spend time with the children and pose for photos.

Raising Cane’s teams with sports stars and youth organizations nationwide and expects to donate 4,000 bikes to children for the holidays this year.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 22: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders celebrates his touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Timoth

The Source: Information in this article comes from Raising Cane’s.

