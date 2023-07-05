Code Orange Air Quality Alert Wednesday for DC, parts of Maryland and Virginia

The nation's capital, and parts of Maryland and Virginia, are under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.

Code Orange Air Quality Alert

Anyone in those categories is advised to avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says smoke form Fourth of July fireworks added to the poor air quality alert Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the low-90s. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours – but most locations will stay dry.