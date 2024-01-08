Coastal Flood Watch: DC area school districts canceling classes, suspending activities due to storm forecast

Several schools across the D.C. region have already called off classes for Tuesday, due to the forecast of inclement weather heading this way.

Students who attend Spotsylvania County Public Schools, Culpeper County Public Schools, and Orange County Public Schools in Virginia have the day off, while several school districts in Maryland have opted to close early.

Featured article

So far, Anne Arundel County Public Schools will close two hours early, as will St. Mary's County Public Schools and King George County Public Schools.

Meanwhile, Fauquier County Schools will close at noon.

The threat of heavy rain, strong winds, and dangerous road conditions have prompted the closings across the region.

The National Weather Service issued flood watches for the entire D.C. region on Monday morning for the upcoming storm.

According to FOX 5 meteorologist, D.C. could see wind gusts exceeding 40mph on Tuesday afternoon, while coastal areas could see wind gusts exceeding 50mph.

Check out the updated list of school closings and delays here.