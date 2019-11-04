Christmastime light maze and market coming to Nationals Park

article

The 'World's Largest Christmas Light Maze and Market' is coming to Nationals Park this holiday season.

Enchant Christmas, which brings holiday events to different cities each year, is bringing its winter wonderland to the District from November 22 to December 29.

The 90,000 square foot light maze will feature holiday sculptures and a 100-feet tall Christmas Tree.

The market will showcase dozens of local artisans and seasonal food and drinks will be available.

There will also be an ice skating trail and photo opportunities with Santa.

