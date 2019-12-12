Child rescued from Alexandria apartment fire

article

At least one child was rescued from a fire in a four-story apartment building in Alexandria early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the scene in the 900 block of North Patrick Street around 1 a.m. Firefighters immediately searched the building, and found the child.

Officials have not indicated whether anyone was hurt in the fire, but noted that it began in the kitchen of a third-story apartment.

They have not said what may have caused the fire.

