Child in critical condition after struck by vehicle near bus stop in Bethesda

A child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Montgomery County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. near a bus stop on Grosvenor Lane near King Charles Way and the I-495 overpass in the Bethesda area.

Officials say the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.