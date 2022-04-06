Child in critical condition after struck by vehicle near bus stop in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. - A child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Montgomery County.
The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. near a bus stop on Grosvenor Lane near King Charles Way and the I-495 overpass in the Bethesda area.
Officials say the striking vehicle remained on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
