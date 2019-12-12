Expand / Collapse search

Child in critical condition after being struck by school bus in Bethesda, officials say

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A child was struck by a school bus on Thursday in Bethesda. 

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials say the incident happened on Tanglewood Drive and Millwood Road at around 3:49 p.m. 

The child has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition, officials say.

FOX 5's Evan Lambert reports the child is a female student who attends Bradley Hills Elementary School, according to Montgomery County Public Schools. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.