Child in critical condition after being struck by school bus in Bethesda, officials say
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A child was struck by a school bus on Thursday in Bethesda.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials say the incident happened on Tanglewood Drive and Millwood Road at around 3:49 p.m.
The child has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition, officials say.
FOX 5's Evan Lambert reports the child is a female student who attends Bradley Hills Elementary School, according to Montgomery County Public Schools.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.