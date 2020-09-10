Cheverly mired in flood waters while rains hammer DMV

After rains hammered the District and Montgomery County, Thursday’s storm turned its attention to Prince George’s County in the late afternoon, miring the community of Cheverly in impassable flood waters.

Around 6 p.m., officials opened the Cheverly Town Hall for people who might be displaced by flood waters, and emergency crews went to the scene to provide food, water and other assistance.

Multiple roads throughout the DMV were shut down by the flooding – including roadways in the Cheverly area.

Elsewhere in Prince George’s County, Route 50 was shut down by flooding, and multiple vehicles were stuck in rising water at Pennsy Drive and Old Landover Road.

