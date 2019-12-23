Chemical spill scare forces thousands to evacuate in Martinsburg, W.Va.

Martinsburg residents living within a half-mile radius of a treatment plant were evacuated after the accidental mixture of two chemicals on Monday morning.

Berkeley County Public Safety says the danger was prompted by an accidental mixture of sodium hydrochloride and serric chloride during a transport tanker offload.

The situation is now under control and the chemicals are contained, according to officials, but the area is still closed to the public.

The evacuations began in the area around a sewage treatment plant on East John Street.