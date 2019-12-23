Chemical incident prompts Martinsburg evacuations

article

Martinsburg, West Virginia residents living within a half-mile radius of a treatment plant are being evacuated after the accidental mixture of two chemicals on Monday morning.

Berkeley County Public Safety says the danger was prompted by an accidental mixture of sodium hydrochloride and serric chloride during a transport tanker offload.

They say the situation is under control, and the chemicals are contained, but the evacuations will continue until they can confirm that the area is safe to re-enter.

The evacuations began in the area around a sewage treatment plant on East John Street.

FOX 5 has reached out to officials in the area for additional details.