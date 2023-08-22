Charles County bus driver negotiations threaten school pick up, drop offs

Negotiations between school bus drivers and the school board in Charles County are at a standstill less than a week before students head back to the class putting pick up and drop off schedules in jeopardy.

The Charles County School Bus Contractors Association says they want a multi-year contract that includes better pay, job security, and an eight-hour day.

More than 23,000 students and parents in Charles County rely on bus transportation for school.

The CCSBCA operates more than 358 buses and 296 routes during the school year. Classes begin on August 28.