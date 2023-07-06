A man police say is suspected of attacking women in the Chantilly area may also be linked to the sexual assault of a woman in Loudoun County.

On Thursday, police released new images of the man they say is wanted in two daytime attacks on women in Fairfax County over the last several months.

The first attack happened May 18 when police say the man entered a woman's home and attempted to sexually assault her. Officers say it happened just after 12 p.m. in the 14500 block of Iberia Circle. Police say the woman fought off the attacker and he fled on foot.

During the morning of July 3, police believe the same man attacked a woman on Northeast Place. Investigators say the man grabbed the woman "in an intimate area" before putting her in a chokehold. The victim's mother ran to help and the suspect fled on foot.

Chantilly sex assault suspect may be connected to Loudoun County attack, police say (Fairfax County Police Department)

The new images released by police were captured on a community member's home security camera.

The man is described as being in his 40s, tall, and with a medium build, and straight black hair. He was wearing a black hat, gray shirt, dark pants, and a surgical-style face mask.

Detectives believe the same man sexually assaulted a woman on May 10 at Loudoun County's Northern Virginia Community College Campus.

A composite sketch of the man has also been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.