Cases of inflammatory illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19 rises to 82

"We need public awareness to grow rapidly," said Mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday about an alarming rise in the number of cases of an inflammatory illness in children that may be connected to COVID-19.

82 children have Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in New York City, up from 62 cases reported a day earlier. 53 of the children have tested positive for coronavirus or have antibodies.

More than 100 children across the state have been diagnosed with PMSIS and three have died. One child died in New York City.

Speaking during his daily briefing on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic, de Blasio announced a new public awareness campaign aimed at parents and caretakers to be on the lookout for symptoms in children including high fever, rash, red, bright lips, swollen hands, feet, and abdominal pain.

"Call your doctor," said de Blasio.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said he directed hospitals statewide to prioritize COVID-19 testing for children experiencing these symptoms.

"Initially we thought COVID-19 didn't affect children, and now we're dealing with a disturbing issue where we have about 100 cases of an inflammatory disease in children that seems to be created by the virus," Cuomo said in a statement. "New York is leading the investigation of this situation and we are advising all hospitals and medical providers to prioritize diagnostic testing for any children that are displaying symptoms of this illness."

Advertisement

Reports about these new pediatric COVID-19-associated cases are very preliminary. Medical professionals have said that the children with severe COVID-19-associated shock are outside the typical age range for Kawasaki disease, which primarily targets children under 7.

At least 3,000 U.S. children are diagnosed with Kawasaki disease each year.

"If your child seems off, if your child has one of these symptoms, call your doctor," said de Blasio.

Children elsewhere in the U.S. have also been hospitalized with the condition, which was also seen in Europe.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It's FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

With the Associated Press