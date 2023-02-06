Expand / Collapse search

Cargo train collides with pickup truck in Haymarket

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:32PM
Haymarket
FOX 5 DC

HAYMARKET, Va. - Police and fire crews are investigating a train crash near James Madison Highway and Kapp Valley Way.

Prince William County police said around 6:27 p.m. a cargo train collided with a pickup truck on a private railroad crossing in the area.

Video shot by SkyFox shows a severely wrecked work truck on the tracks. 

Authorities said there were two passengers in the truck, and one of them has been transported to a hospital. At this time, police have not disclosed the total amount of people involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.


 