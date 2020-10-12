Car smashes into building in Northeast DC; no injuries reported
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a vehicle smashed into a building causing major damage Monday morning in Northeast D.C.
DC police and emergency crews are on the scene after a vehicle crashed into a building on H Street, Northeast.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near 6th and H Streets.
The vehicle went through the wall of a vacant retails section of the building. The driver fled the scene.
No injuries were reported. Inspectors will work to assess the damage.
The investigation is still continuing.
