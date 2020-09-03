Car rams through police brutality protesters in Times Square

Police are searching for the vehicle that drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square.

The incident was captured on video Thursday night and shows the car lurching forward before speeding through the crowd of protesters. According to cops, the car was earlier at a pro-Trump rally near Duffy Square. Police asked the driver of the vehicle to move the car through a route under the Marriot Hotel to avoid conflict with the protesters. The driver ignored the route and drove into the crowd.



Only minor injuries were reported as a result. Reports that the vehicle was an unmarked police cruiser were inaccurate, added police. In a tweet, the NYPD said it was investigating the incident.

The march was being held to protest the death of Daniel Prude, who died of suffocation after an encounter with police in Rochester, New York in March.

