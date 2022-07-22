Car crashes into Watergate Hotel in DC, fire officials say

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Authorities are on the scene after a car ran into the Watergate Hotel in Northwest D.C.

D.C. Fire and EMS says the car ran into the building located at 2600 Virginia Avenue Friday afternoon.

Fire officials say the damages to the building appear to be cosmetic.

Two patients were assessed at the scene for minor injuries.

One of the patients remained in the car after the crash. Fire officials said rescue squads will have to stabilize the car prior to removing that patient.

Investigators have not revealed information about the driver or what led up to the crash.

