Car crashes into NJ building's second floor, killing 2

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Police say a car crashed into the second floor of a New Jersey business, killing two people.

Toms River police say the red Porsche hit the building at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday and lodged into the second story.

Sgt. Vincent Padalino says the building, which is across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, was unoccupied at the time.

Courtesy: Ocean County Scanner News

He says the building houses four businesses, including a counseling service and a real estate company.

No information has been released about the two victims. Police and the Ocean County prosecutor's office are investigating.